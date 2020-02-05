Submitted by Pat Porto
All 1,800 members of the GFWC Women’s Clubs in the State of Georgia were challenged to volunteer in support of the fight against domestic violence to commemorate Martin Luther King Day.
Penny Smith set up the Day of Service with House of Hope for the local club. Seven members of the Brunswick Woman’s Club met with Lindsey Crawford, House of Hope development director. A gift basket was presented filled with snacks, a blessings jar, an aspiration messages block and grocery and movie gift cards.
Pictured are Pat Porto, from left, Peggy Tuten, seated, and Kathleen Orians Dawson, president of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club. Standing are Penny Smith, from left, Lindsey Crawford, Merena Shannon, Hilda Hagarty, South East district president; and Vicky Jefferis.