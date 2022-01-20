011022_comfortkits 2
Submitted by Patricia Porto

The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently presented 29 comfort kits to the hospital.

The kits provide clothing to assault victims whose clothing is taken as evidence. Kay Taylor, the club’s health and wellness chair, spearheaded the effort.

Gina Copeland, R.N., director patient care services and Larisa Barnes, R.N., BSN, CEN, coordinator for Georgia Health System Sexual Assault Nurse Educator program at Southeast Georgia Health System accepted the kits.

Pictured are Larisa Barnes, from left, Kay Taylor and Gina Copeland.

