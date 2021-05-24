Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, Glynn County sponsor of the STAR program for 2021, joins with the PAGE (Professional Association of Georgia Educators) Foundation to announce the winners of the STAR students and teachers for the Glynn County high schools. Those include:
Brunswick High School
STAR Student: Mackenzie Buck
STAR Teacher: Kimberly Hawthorne
Glynn Academy
STAR Student: Mary Margaret “Molly” Mitchell
STAR Teacher: Heath Horton
Frederica Academy
STAR Student: James Cruikshank
STAR Teacher: Nichole Walbridge
SYSTEM WINNER: Mary Margaret “Molly” Mitchell
