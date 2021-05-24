Submitted by Patricia Porto

The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, Glynn County sponsor of the STAR program for 2021, joins with the PAGE (Professional Association of Georgia Educators) Foundation to announce the winners of the STAR students and teachers for the Glynn County high schools. Those include:

Brunswick High School

STAR Student: Mackenzie Buck

STAR Teacher: Kimberly Hawthorne

Glynn Academy

STAR Student: Mary Margaret “Molly” Mitchell

STAR Teacher: Heath Horton

Frederica Academy

STAR Student: James Cruikshank

STAR Teacher: Nichole Walbridge

SYSTEM WINNER: Mary Margaret “Molly” Mitchell

STAR Teacher: Heath Horton

