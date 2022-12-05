Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently held its November meeting. The guest speakers was Robert Gindhard III, chairman of the board and president of the Oak Grove Cemetery Society and Marcie Jones, coordinator of the local Wreaths Across America, who spoke about their ongoing placing of wreaths at noon Dec. 17. Pictured are Peggy Tuten, civic engagement and outreach chair of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, from left; Marcie Jones, Coordinator, Wreaths Across America, Oak Grove Cemetery Society; and Robert Gindhard III, chairman of the board and president, Oak Grove Cemetery Society.