Submitted by Patricia Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club held its first meeting in September at the Oak Grove Island Yacht Club with its members wearing masks and social distancing. They discussed a number of programs, including the club’s Belk Charity Day. Funds will be gifted to Brunswick High and Glynn Academy bands for refurbishment of instruments.
The September donation from the education and libraries community service programs went to the Marshes of Glynn Libraries “Turning The Page” campaign.
To attend a Woman’s Club meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured are Geri Mullis, director of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, left, Kathleen Orians Dawson, president of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club.