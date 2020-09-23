091420_womansclub
Buy Now

Submitted by Patrica Porto

The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club was finally able to complete its 2020 GFWC Georgia Day of Service Project “Help a House.” The club chose the Bradley Girls’ Cottage at Morningstar Children and Family Services for the second year as its “house.”

Morningstar provides residential, foster care and mental health services for some of Georgia’s most in-need children, youth and their families. The facility works in conjunction with Glynn County Schools to provide a unique special education program for their residents.

The club created wall art with affirmation statements, provided a relaxation area on the side porch and planted colorful plants in two planters. They also donated money for the room to be painted.

The club will once again resume its monthly meeting schedule.

For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.

Pictured seated is Penny Smith, then standing Pat Porto, from left, Kathleen Orians Dawson, Beth VanDerBeck, CEO of Morningstar Children and Family Services, Vicky Jefferis, Lillie Smith and Laura Kitchens, executive administrative assistant at Morningstar. Not pictured was Joyce Scribner.

More from this section

+2
'Grandmother of Juneteenth' to visit Brunswick

'Grandmother of Juneteenth' to visit Brunswick

Opal Lee, a social impact leader known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” will visit Brunswick this weekend to celebrate her years-long effort to raise awareness of the history and timeline of emancipation in the United States.

Office Depot to close in November

Office Depot to close in November

The Office Depot store in Brunswick is closing in November as part of a corporate decision to close 90 stores nationwide by the end of 2021.