Submitted by Patrica Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club was finally able to complete its 2020 GFWC Georgia Day of Service Project “Help a House.” The club chose the Bradley Girls’ Cottage at Morningstar Children and Family Services for the second year as its “house.”
Morningstar provides residential, foster care and mental health services for some of Georgia’s most in-need children, youth and their families. The facility works in conjunction with Glynn County Schools to provide a unique special education program for their residents.
The club created wall art with affirmation statements, provided a relaxation area on the side porch and planted colorful plants in two planters. They also donated money for the room to be painted.
The club will once again resume its monthly meeting schedule.
For more information, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured seated is Penny Smith, then standing Pat Porto, from left, Kathleen Orians Dawson, Beth VanDerBeck, CEO of Morningstar Children and Family Services, Vicky Jefferis, Lillie Smith and Laura Kitchens, executive administrative assistant at Morningstar. Not pictured was Joyce Scribner.