Submitted by Patricia Porto
Besides enjoying a fun-filled, Christmas-themed December meeting at Golden Corral members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club also presented both Brunswick High and Glynn Academy band directors with $500 checks to be used for the refurbishment of student instruments. Each director thanked the club for continuing with this annual donation and spoke of its value to their program. Funds were earned from $5 Belk Charity Day ticket sales. For more information about the club or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured are Chris Duke, Glynn Academy band director, from left; Gail Cowan, GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club arts chair; and John Birge, Brunswick High School band director.