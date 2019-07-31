Submitted by Patricia Porto
These past several months members of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club were on the road and in the air traveling to various GFWC events.
Members attended the South East District in Millen and a garden dedication at Tallulah Falls School. Members traveled to the 2019 Girl Scout Quest Fest Alum Luncheon in Savannah; the GFWC Georgia State Convention at Lake Blackshear in Cordel; and the international convention in Austin, Texas, attended by more than 775 women.
For information about our club, contact us at Brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Pictured at the district meeting on the front row are Hilda Hagarty, South East district president, from left; Kathleen Orians Dawson, president; Penny Smith, Tallulah Falls Chair. On the back row are Lillie Smith, home life chair, from left; Gail Cowan, arts chair; Angel Porch, public issues chair, and Linda Nelson, first vice-president and membership chair.