Submitted by Pat Porto
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently expanded its club roster this year with five new members. Penny Smith, former club president and Tallulah Falls chair, conducted the initiation candlelight ceremony at its last meeting.
The new members are pictured holding the white roses with their sponsors: Penny Smith, from left, Catherine “Cathe” McInerney, Vicky Jeffries (sponsor), Peggy Tuten (sponsor), Natalie Hollingsworth, Sheron Miller, Vicki O’Connor, Kathleen Orians Dawson (sponsor), Lillie Smith (sponsor), Jan Oglesby and Pat Porto (sponsor).