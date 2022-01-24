Submitted by Debra Orr
The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) is offering $65,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences or a related field.
For more information, visit www.gafoundationag.org or contact GFA executive director Lily Baucom at 478-405-3461 or info@gafoundation.org
The GFA will award scholarships in the following four categories:
• Scholarship for Agriculture — This scholarship is for high school students who plan to enter a college that is part of the University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an agriculture program during the 2022-23 academic year. The GFA will award 10 scholarships of $3,000 each. The top three ranked applicants will be eligible for an additional $1,000 bonus.
• Technical College Scholarship for Agriculture — This scholarship is for students who will be enrolled in a Georgia accredited technical college and major in an area of agriculture or an ag-related field of study, such as welding, mechanics, culinary arts, or commercial truck driving. The GFA will award four scholarships of $1,500 each. Visit gfb.ag/gfatechscholarshipmajors for a list of eligible schools and majors.
• Rising College Junior/Senior Scholarship for Agriculture — This scholarship is for college students who have at least two semesters of college remaining to receive an undergraduate degree from a unit of the University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an ag program. Applicants must be majoring in agriculture and environmental sciences, family and consumer sciences or an agriculture-related field. The GFA will award eight scholarships of $2,000 each.
• UGA College of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship — This scholarship is for students currently enrolled in the UGA Veterinary Medicine program specializing in large animal/food animal practice. The GFA will award two $5,000 scholarships.