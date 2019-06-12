Submitted by Marcia Wendel
At the recent Georgia Retired Educators Association convention in Augusta, Myrtice Johnson, president of Georgia Retired Educators Museum 2018-2019, joins GREA President Mickey Wendel, from Brunswick, in burning the mortgage note on the museum building located in Flowery Branch. GREA is a 30,000 member professional organization of retired educators. GREA members raised approximately 1.5 million dollars to build an office and museum. Joining the ceremony on stage are past GREM presidents Jesse Hunter, Dr. Beverly Roberts, James Haymans, Vivian Teasley, Rita Marable, Mary Ann McDaniel, Dr. John Upchurch, Kate Finch and Dorothy Wilson.