Submitted by Leigh Ann Stroud
The new Georgia World War II Heritage Trail was recently presented with a TravelBlazers Award by the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (GACVB) at its annual conference in Savannah. Coastal Georgia Historical Society executive director Sherri Jones, who serves as Chair of the Trail, attended the luncheon in Savannah.
Pictured are Darlene McLendon, trail vice-chairman of the Museum of Aviation, Brenda Carlan of the Currahee Military Museum, Sherri Jones, trail chairman, World War II Home Front Museum, and Pearl Fyderek of the Mighty Eighth Museum who accepted the award on behalf of the 10 partner sites.