052831_Award
Buy Now
Casey Jones

Submitted by Leigh Ann Stroud

The new Georgia World War II Heritage Trail was recently presented with a TravelBlazers Award by the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (GACVB) at its annual conference in Savannah. Coastal Georgia Historical Society executive director Sherri Jones, who serves as Chair of the Trail, attended the luncheon in Savannah.

Pictured are Darlene McLendon, trail vice-chairman of the Museum of Aviation, Brenda Carlan of the Currahee Military Museum, Sherri Jones, trail chairman, World War II Home Front Museum, and Pearl Fyderek of the Mighty Eighth Museum who accepted the award on behalf of the 10 partner sites.

More from this section

+5
Officials prepare for hurricane season

Officials prepare for hurricane season

The official start of hurricane season is more than a week away, but the first tropical storm of the season, Ana, formed this week in the Atlantic Ocean because of warm water temperatures.