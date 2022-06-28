070822_officers

Submitted by Billinel Burnham Cook

The officers for the 2022 to 2024 biennium are president Alisha Benton, president-elect Dina Cutforth, immediate past president Michelle Riner, co-membership vice-presidents Nancy Zell and Clara Fried, co-secretaries Melanie Spivey and Betty Lunsford and chaplain Martha King. The installation of officers was done by Debbie Clark from Metter, Georgia.

Pictured are Alisha Benton, from left, Dina Cutforth, Michelle Riner, Melanie Spivey, Betty Lunsford and Martha King.

More from this section

Residents protest Supreme Court ruling

A group of about 60 people gathered outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Saturday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights at a federal level.

Oh say, can you spa!

