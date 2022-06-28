Submitted by Billinel Burnham Cook
The officers for the 2022 to 2024 biennium are president Alisha Benton, president-elect Dina Cutforth, immediate past president Michelle Riner, co-membership vice-presidents Nancy Zell and Clara Fried, co-secretaries Melanie Spivey and Betty Lunsford and chaplain Martha King. The installation of officers was done by Debbie Clark from Metter, Georgia.
Pictured are Alisha Benton, from left, Dina Cutforth, Michelle Riner, Melanie Spivey, Betty Lunsford and Martha King.