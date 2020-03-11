Submitted by Julie Martin
Dialo Cartwright, Georgia Power Co. area manager, presented Julie Martin, co-founder and director of Signature Squares of Brunswick Inc., with a donation of $1,500 for landscape plants as part of renovation work in the South West quad of Queen Square on Newcastle Street. In addition to the donation for landscape plant material, several Georgia Power Co. employees along with a few community volunteers donated their time to dig the holes and plant the new shrubs and small trees.
Pictured are Martin, left, and Cartwright.