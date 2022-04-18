Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose Mill recently continued its commitment to Keep Golden Isles Beautiful local community betterment efforts with a $3,000 donation towards the group’s clean, green and beautiful projects.
Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose Mill is the title sponsor of KGIB’s Marsh Madness effort that saw 27 salt marsh and marsh adjacent cleanups this past March, resulting in 8.6 tons of trash and debris removed by volunteers from this valuable natural resource.
Pictured are Georgia-Pacific Brunswick Cellulose Mill public affairs manager C.J. Drake, left, and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director Lea King-Badyna.