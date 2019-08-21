Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful recently received a $2,500 donation from Georgia-Pacific’s Brunswick Cellulose mill as sponsor of the 2020 Marsh Madness salt marsh cleanup effort. The donation will not only help defray KGIB operating costs but will also bolster the March effort to rid the beautiful marshes of Glynn of trash and marine debris. Additional project sponsorship opportunities are available, contact KGIB for more information, email kgib@gmail.com or call 279-1490. Pictured are Lea King-Badyna, KGIB executive director, left, and Randal Morris, Georgia-Pacific senior public affairs manager.