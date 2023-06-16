Submitted by Foster Hayes
Georgia-Pacific recently announced they will be donating $10,000 to Forward Brunswick.
The donation will go towards Forward Brunswick’s Liberty Brunswick Project that was introduced in 2021 with the goal to plant 99 trees throughout the city to celebrate the people of Brunswick and the cultural impacts of the Liberty Shipyard. The 99 trees represent the 85 Liberty Ships & 14 Knot Ships constructed during WWII at the J.A. Jones Shipyard.
To learn more about Forward Brunswick, visit www.forwardbrunswick.org.
Pictured are Jenny Lee, Forward Brunswick board of directors, from left; Terra Winslett, Forward Brunswick board of directors; CJ Drake, GP Cellulose representative; and Lance Sabbe, executive director, Forward Brunswick.