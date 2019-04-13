Submitted by Matthew Kent
The Glynn County Citizen’s Academy (GCCA) recently held a graduation ceremony for its inaugural class of 20 citizens who wanted to “Get to know Glynn County.” Bill Brunson, Glynn County Board of Commissioners vice-chairman, lead the class to give some of his insights into local government, took questions and gave the participants a small gift as a “thank you” for completing the academy.
The GCCA is an annual program that was included in the 2017 Glynn County Strategic Plan as a way to enhance citizen education and engagement.
Pictured are Commissioner Bill Brunson, from left; Larry Johns, Tim Nelson, Cedric King, Robbie Tucker, Ernest Jones, Michael Ferguson, Tom Pfaffenbach, Michael Lehman, Ellen Smith, Julian “Puddy” Smith, Amanda Roland, Patricia Ann Lawrence, Helga Lynch, Kendra Rolle, Edward Farley, John Taylor and Kenneth Gandy.
Not pictured are Audrey Gibbons, Cleveland Cook and D’Wana Walker.