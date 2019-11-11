111119_GP
Buy Now

The Gathering Place 707 collects donations each month for other local charities. The donations from October were donated to Blessings in a Backpack, which feeds children on the weekends. Pictured are Amy Baldwin Blessings in a Backpack founding member, from left, Holly Baldwin and Annie Meyer, both 707 students.

More from this section

Gathering Place 707 members donate

Gathering Place 707 members donate

The Gathering Place 707 collects donations each month for other local charities. The donations from October were donated to Blessings in a Backpack, which feeds children on the weekends. Pictured are Amy Baldwin Blessings in a Backpack founding member, from left, Holly Baldwin and Annie Meye…

St. Simons Island queens crowned

St. Simons Island queens crowned

The 2019 Little and Miss Glynn County, St. Simons and Brunswick pageants were recently held at Epworth by the Sea on St. Simons Island. The St. Simons Island winners included Kinslee Ray (Baby Miss); Vai’Lyn Moses (Wee Miss); Brooklyn Nettles (Tiny Miss); Zuelyma Perez (Little Miss); Josie R…