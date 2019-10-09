Submitted by Jennifer Meyers
The Gathering Place 707 groups are teens that meet during middle school and high school years to develop faith and leadership in their lives. September, its “Missions of the Month,” was Communities in Schools.
The 707 students collected Pop Tarts and Goldfish to donate to Communities In Schools.
Each month, 707 students will bring items in for a different ministry in our community. Pictured are Jennifer Meyers, associate director of discipleship, left, and Earlene Dickson, Communities in Schools.