Submitted by Rosemary Maulden
The 58th Annual Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. Convention was recently held at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. The Garden Club of Georgia Inc. members hosted the convention and welcomed garden club members from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Nancy L. Hargroves, National Garden Clubs Inc. president, was the honored guest. The convention featured tours on Jekyll Island, workshops, award banquet and design banquet featured local floral designer Stacy Bass. Sherle Beck and Brenda Griner of the Blythe Island Garden Club and Rosemary Maulden of the Urbana Garden Club attended the three-day event.
Picture are Sherle Beck, from left, Brenda Griner, and Rosemary Maulden.