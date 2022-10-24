Submitted by GuyNel Johnson
The Magnolia Garden Club will host its 10th Christmas Tour of Homes in the historic district of Old Town in Brunswick.
The tour will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. Tickets will go on sale Nov 1. They are available at Gold Coast Nutrition, Artisan’s Frame Shop, Coastal Relics, Merle Normal Cosmetic Studio, all in Brunswick. On St. Simons Island, they are available at GJ Ford Bookshop and Righton Books. On Jekyll Island, they’re available at Brittany’s Closet. For details, email mgctohinfo@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.
The tour of homes committee members are pictured at Brunswick Manor, which will be stop fiv e on the tour. They are Shelly LaForte, seated from left, and Pam Mathis. On the back row are GuyNell Johnson, from left, Pat Ingram, Jan Galloway, Linda Flournoy, Nora Sue Spencer and Sandy Dean.