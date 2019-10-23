Submitted by Francene Roberson
The Oleander District annual meeting was held at New Ebenezer Retreat Center in Rincon. Diana Malone, district director, presided. Barbara Bourque, president of Garden Clubs of Georgia was the special guest.
Magnolia Garden Club of Brunswick was awarded first place in the “environmental field” for its many endeavors including the Lovers Oak Festival. Awards recognizing outstanding work in beautification, conservation and education were also given out.
Pictured are Sea Oats members Kathy Deloach, from left, Francene Roberson; Lynn Anderson, president; Elaine Alberson; and Faye Hollington. Not pictured are president, Jan Galloway and Nora Sue Spencer of Magnolia Garden Club.