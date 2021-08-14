080221_gardenclub

Submitted by Francene Roberson

Elaine Alberson, immediate past-president of Sea Oats Garden Club, presented Lynn Anderson a certificate of appreciation for her years as editor of The Garden Club newsletter “Bloomers.” The purpose of the newsletter is to keep members informed about activities of the National Garden Club, Garden Club of Georgia and Oleander District, as well as encouraging interest in Club projects. The newsletter won an award in 2019 from The Garden Club of Georgia Inc.

Anderson, left, and Elaine Alberson are pictured.

Section 6 loaded on to barge for transport

Salvors placed Section 6 of the Golden Ray wreckage onto the deck of a dry dock barge Friday, ridding the St. Simons Sound of a 3,695-metric-ton chunk of steel that had polluted the surrounding waters for two weeks.

With fuel leak capped, shipwreck salvagers shed section's weight

The source of a massive oil spill last week from a section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray was apparently an open fuel pipe, the sealing of which Sunday has so far stanched further environmental degradation along the southern shores of St. Simons Island, according to Unified Command.