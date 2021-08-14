Submitted by Francene Roberson
Elaine Alberson, immediate past-president of Sea Oats Garden Club, presented Lynn Anderson a certificate of appreciation for her years as editor of The Garden Club newsletter “Bloomers.” The purpose of the newsletter is to keep members informed about activities of the National Garden Club, Garden Club of Georgia and Oleander District, as well as encouraging interest in Club projects. The newsletter won an award in 2019 from The Garden Club of Georgia Inc.
Anderson, left, and Elaine Alberson are pictured.