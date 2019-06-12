Submitted by Sandy Anderson
Live Oak Garden Club recently refurbished the butterfly garden at Demere Park on St. Simons Island. The garden has been designed to welcome butterflies and encourage all four stages of development. Local artist Karen Keene Braswell painted butterflies that fly through the garden. The project was paid for by the Live Oak Garden Club poinsettia sale which is held annually in the fall. The garden club has also planted the Live Oak trees near the airport, landscaped Glynn Visual Arts and a square in Brunswick, as well as providing funds for irrigation in Mary Ross Park. For more information, visit liveoaksgardenclubinc.com. Pictured are Sandy Anderson, from left, Melinda Smith and Gail Nagle.