Submitted by Francene Roberson
The Sea Oats Garden Club held its March meeting at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. The guest speaker was Jack Franklin, the Glynn County park maintenance manager for public works. He is assisting the club with their Pollinator Oasis project at Frederica Park. Besides helping with the maintenance of the oasis, he’s making design suggestions.
During his program he described his other responsibilities in the county.
Pictured are Mary Virginia Keith, hostess; from left, Sandy Smith, hostess; Franklin, Raylene Grynkewich, Pollinator Oasis chairman; and Kathleen Moore, hostess.