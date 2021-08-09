080221_gardenclub

Submitted by Francene Roberson

Elaine Alberson, immediate past-president of Sea Oats Garden Club, presented Lynn Anderson a certificate of appreciation for her years as editor of The Garden Club newsletter “Bloomers.” The purpose of the newsletter is to keep members informed about activities of the National Garden Club, Garden Club of Georgia and Oleander District, as well as encouraging interest in Club projects. The newsletter won an award in 2019 from The Garden Club of Georgia Inc.

Alberson, left, and Francene Roberson are pictured.

DNR to host Climate Conference on Jekyll

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division will host a Climate Conference this week that will raise awareness of work across the state and identify opportunities to do more to address climate change.

Black makes campaign stop in Golden Isles

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says he is not concerned about the possibility of facing football legend Herschel Walker for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate in the November 2022 general election.