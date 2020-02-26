Garden club holds monthly meeting

022620_gardenclub
The February Sea Oats Garden Club meeting was recently held in The Speakeasy at Reid’s Apothecary in downtown Brunswick. Dawn Hart, owner of Ace Garden Center on St. Simons Island, spoke to the group. Pictured are the club hostesses Susan Baltzell, from left Francene Roberson, Hart, Margaret Waters and Lynn Anderson.

School received donations

School received donations

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School received $20,028.83 from proceeds of St. William Church’s Wines of the World fundraiser. Pictured are Terry Mermann, Ph.D., principal of SFXCS, from left; Msgr. John Kenneally, pastor of St. William Church, and the Rev. Peter Nguyen, parochial vicar.