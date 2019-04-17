Submitted by Heath Horton
Three teams of Glynn Academy students traveled to Statesboro and competed at the 31st Annual Georgia Southern University Mathematics Tournament.
There were 22 Varsity and 18 Junior Varsity Division I teams in attendance. The students completed a 90-minute written exam in the morning, followed by ciphering matches in the afternoon.
The members of Glynn Academy’s Varsity Team 1 were: Josh Brumbach, Jad Darazim, Michael Mitchell and Lillian Stubbs. Michael Mitchell was awarded the second place overall Varsity Individual Award for Division I. Varsity Team 1 was awarded the thirrd place overall Varsity Team Award for Division I. Additionally, Josh Brumbach scored fifth overall individually out of the 84 Division I Varsity students.
The members of Glynn Academy’s Varsity Team 2 were Madison Cornelius, Jordan McClinton, Adam Weaver and Landon Wilson. Out of the 84 Division I Varsity students, Adam Weaver scored 14th overall individually and Jordan McClinton scored 17th overall individually. The members of Glynn Academy’s
Junior Varsity Team were Molly Mitchell, Levi Norman, Jacob Torbert and Katie Ann Walsh. Glynn Academy’s Junior Varsity team was awarded the 3rd place overall Junior Varsity Team Award for Division I.
Out of the 70 Division I Junior Varsity students, Molly Mitchell scored 4th overall individually, Katie Ann Walsh scored 12th overall individually, and Levi Norman scored 16th overall individually.
Pictured Jacob Torbert, from left; Levi Norman, Jad Darazim, Michael Mitchell, Lillian Stubbs, Josh Brumbach, Katie Ann Walsh, Molly Mitchell, Jordan McClinton, Adam Weaver, Landon Wilson and Madison Cornelius.