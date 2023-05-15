Submitted by Lisa Marie McDaniel
Glynn County Schools recently celebrated its graduating seniors at Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy who plan to be educators with a Future Educators Signing Day.
Students celebrated during the event include Miranda Goodman, Payton Miller, Raj’a Bue- Albany State University, Jordan Smith, Anna Kate Owens, Jaida Britt, Cassidy Tyson, Jaliyah Adams, Shelby Griffis, Emma Harmon, Whitlee Toler, Hannah Brinson, who is not pictured, and Kamea Pennington, who is not pictured.