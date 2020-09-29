Submitted by Faith Coleman
Toucan’s in Brunswick hosted a fundraiser for Pamela Griffin, a local nurse battling cancer on Sept. 20.
They raised $11,814. Local sponsors provided prizes for raffles. While Pamela was unable to attend due to COVID and chemotherapy, she was well represented by her family.
Pictured is Toucan’s owner Doug Harris, far right, with Griffin’s father, children and fiancée.
Her friends and co-workers have also set up a GoFundMe in the named Pamella Griffin’s Breast Cancer Fund.