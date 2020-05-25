052520_FOL

The Friends of the Brunswick Library held their semiannual Book Sale in February. The proceeds from the sale and from the Friends’ Book Store in the library are donated to the library. In March, the Friends presented library manager Lori Hull with a check for $20,000. Pictured are Friends Board members Alice Nightingale, from left, Margie Young, Mila Bouts, Lori Hull, Tom Moreau and Gloria Moreau.

