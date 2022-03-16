031422_FOL Check Presentation March 2022
Submitted by Lori Hull

The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library recently presented the Brunswick-Glynn County Library with a check for $20,000. The funds were acquired through the bi-annual book sales and the Friends Book Store they were able to provide the Library with additional funding to purchase materials for the Library’s Adult, Children’s and Teen’s book and audiovisual collections. The Friends Book Store is located inside the Library and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays from 1pm to 4pm and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. New volunteers are always welcome. Visit www.friendsbwk.org for more information.

Pictured are Brunswick-Glynn County Library manager, Lori Hull, from left, and Friends Board members, Kathy Howard, Alice Nightingale, Gloria Moreau, Friends President, Mila Bouts, Bob Cunningham and Tom Moreau.

