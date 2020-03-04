Submitted by Liz DeMato
The Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation are conducting a campaign to raise funds to preserve Ophelia Dent’s 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass. It has been kept in the garage beside the plantation house and it is beginning to show its age.
This effort is being dedicated to the memory of Bob Johnson, a volunteer who worked at the site.
Ophelia Dent owned the former 1,200-acre rice plantation on the Altamaha River between Brunswick and Darien until 1913. It was then converted into a dairy farm until 1942. Upon her death in 1973, the plantation was bequeathed to the State of Georgia for preservation.
Contributions may be mailed to Friends of Hofwyl, PO Box 1801, Brunswick, Georgia.
For more information, call 912-996-0461, or contact Gail Johnson, treasurer, at gail021945@gmail.com.
Pictured are Duane Harris, president of Friends of Coastal Georgia History, from left, presenting a check to Bill Giles, historic site manager with Mason Stewart, president and Gordon Strother, trustee of Friends of Hofwyl.