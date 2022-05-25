Submitted by Ruthmary Williams
For its last program of the season, the Friends of Historic Jekyll Island welcomed Ame Willis Ivanov who presented an informative photo presentation about the Golden Ray. Ivanov is pictured during her presentation.
Submitted by Ruthmary Williams
For its last program of the season, the Friends of Historic Jekyll Island welcomed Ame Willis Ivanov who presented an informative photo presentation about the Golden Ray. Ivanov is pictured during her presentation.
There was a holdup Saturday at the Sonic Drive-In, but not the type for which police are typically called.
Students at St. Simons Elementary got to dive into their creative sides during DolphinArt. Students got a chance to get lessons in photojournalism, learn about beekeeping, make their own art and watch a sand sculptor create sand castles on the beach.
About 100 folks gathered Wednesday at the grounds of the Old Stables on St. Simons Island for the dedication of the Ibo Landing historical marker, an occasion marked by moving speeches from key players in the plaque’s fruition.
Long lines are not anticipated at polling places throughout the region for today’s primary election thanks to absentee and early voting.
The term centenarian is so five years ago for Miss Ida Mae Lawson of Brunswick.