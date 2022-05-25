053022_friends
Submitted by Ruthmary Williams

For its last program of the season, the Friends of Historic Jekyll Island welcomed Ame Willis Ivanov who presented an informative photo presentation about the Golden Ray. Ivanov is pictured during her presentation.

