Submitted by Ruthmary Williams
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island recently hosted archaeologist Bruce Piatek who presented a program about the First People of Jekyll Island. Piatek is pictured giving his presentation.
St. Mark’s Towers will be getting a $6 million upgrade courtesy of the state Department of Community Affairs and the city of Brunswick.
Early voting in Georgia is setting new records, with more than 1.1 million casting votes statewide.
Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.
Funneling in and out of Frat Beach as they would at the turnstiles at Sanford Stadium, the biggest crowd in recent years descended upon the Golden Isles for the annual beach bash.
Kai J. Munshi will be taking over as the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s new deputy director, the agency announced on Friday.
Gov. Brian Kemp spoke to supporters in Darien Thursday during a campaign swing through Southeast Georgia on the eve of Georgia-Florida football weekend.