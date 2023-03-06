Submitted by Ruthmary Williams
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island hosted its February program featuring local author Pam Mueller. She spoke about her writing process and her latest book, “The Sky is My Home,” about Hazel Jane Raines, Georgia’s first certified female pilot.
The organization will host its 2023 online auction will start on March 10 and end on March 19. The auction includes items in the following categories: accommodations, food, beverages, sports and adventures. Proceeds from the auction will go toward the rehabilitation/restoration of the Baker-Crane Carriage House in Jekyll Island’s Historic District. To register as a bidder, go to charityauction.bid/2023fohji.
Mueller is pictured.