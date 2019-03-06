Submitted by Kathlene Manor
Hunt Brothers Pizza’s CEO, Erin Ferguson recently made a donation to Glynn Community Crisis Center/Amity House in honor of Friendly Express. Hunt Brothers Pizza’s district manager, Michael Akins, senior event manager, Coleman Payne, and Friendly Express’s district manager, Shawn McCoy, presented a check, along with pizza and wings to Dottie Bromley, executive director of Glynn Community Crisis Center. Staff and residents at Amity House enjoyed the delicious pizza and wings for lunch and supper.
The Glynn Community Crisis Center Inc./Amity House’s mission is to provide emergency shelter and services to battered/abused individuals and their children and to end domestic violence in our community.
Pictured are Dottie Bromley, executive director of Glynn Community Crisis Center, from left, Michael Akins, district manager at Hunt Brothers Pizza, Kathlene Manor, community outreach coordinator at Glynn Community Crisis Center, and Shawn McCoy, district manager at Friendly Express.