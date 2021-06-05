Submitted by Stephanie Collett
A virtual ceremony was held for Frederica Patriot’s Day, sponsored by Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution, Fort Frederica Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Brunswick Chapter NSDAR and Marshes of Glynn Chapter Georgia Association of the Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. The ceremony commemorated the “shot heard round the world” at Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, and the capture of three British ships in the Frederica River near St. Simons Island on April 19, 1778. The ceremony included video of previous Frederica Patriot’s Day Celebrations, along with memorial ceremonies, festivals, parades and Colonial Worship Services. Pictured is Stephanie Collet, vice regent, presenting the wreath for the Fort Frederica Chapter NSDAR.