A virtual ceremony was held for Frederica Patriot’s Day, sponsored by Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution, Fort Frederica Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Brunswick Chapter NSDAR and Marshes of Glynn Chapter Georgia Association of the Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. The ceremony commemorated the “shot heard round the world” at Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, and the capture of three British ships in the Frederica River near St. Simons Island on April 19, 1778. The ceremony included video of previous Frederica Patriot’s Day Celebrations, along with memorial ceremonies, festivals, parades and Colonial Worship Services. Pictured is Stephanie Collet, vice regent, presenting the wreath for the Fort Frederica Chapter NSDAR.

Bike valet service to be offered during First Friday

Those who choose to cycle over to today’s First Friday festivities in downtown Brunswick can stop by Silver Bluff Brewery first to take advantage of a free bike valet service, compliments of Bike Walk Golden Isles.

Health department issues advisory for recent Golden Ray leak

The Glynn County Health Department has issued a shoreline pollution advisory for Jekyll and St. Simons islands, urging beachgoers to be on the lookout for oil globules in the sand and fuel sheens on the surf from the salvage operation of the shipwrecked Golden Ray.