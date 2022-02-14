Submitted by LeRoy Broner Sr.
The Lambda Tau Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity of Brunswick recently conducted its quarterly litter pickup in partnership with the Keep Golden Isles Beautiful Adopt-A-Highway Program.
The Lambda Tau Chapter is responsible for promoting a litter-free environment on Martin Luther King Blvd., from Gloucester to L Streets.
Pictured are the participants Warren McClendon, from left, Dwight Jordan, Barrett Walker, John Williams, Craig Campbell, Reginald Jackson, Freddie Adams, and Terrence Haywood.