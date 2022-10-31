103122_bday
Submitted by Leroy Broner

Members of the Lambda Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. recently joined Clyde L. Williams in celebration of his 90th birthday. In addition to being a charter member and founder of Lambda Tau Chapter in 1959, Williams was inducted into the 2020 Class of the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame.

As an athlete, he led Risley High School in scoring and rebounding on the way to the 1951 State Basketball Championship. Upon graduation he was a standout player at Fort Valley State College. Williams also served his country honorably in the United States Army.

After service, he became an administrator in the Glynn County School System until retirement. To date, the chapter holds an annual scholarship golf tournament in his honor.

Pictured are LeRoy Broner Sr., from left, Lawrence Gipson, Barrette Walker, and Charles Wilson.

