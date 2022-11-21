Submitted by Kaitlyn Cenicola
The Alice S. Glenn Family Fund at Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation (CCGF) gifted $10,000 to Southeast Georgia Toys for Tots this season.
Southeast Georgia Toys for Tots serves seven counties: Glynn, McIntosh, Brantley, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Ware and Wayne.
The Toys for Tots 2022 campaign opened Oct. 15. To register, visit toysfortots.org. The final date for toy distribution is Dec. 20.
Pictured are Al Heick, Southeast Georgia Toys for Tots Coordinator, from left, Cameron Arnold, assistant coordinator with Southeast Georgia Toys for Tots, and CCGF staff members Paul White, Ellen Post and Kaitlyn Cenicola.