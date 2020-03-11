Submitted by Alyssa Thomas
The Friends of Fort Frederica National Monument are conducting a campaign to raise funds for the production of a new orientation film at the fort. Some members of the Friends of Fort Frederica group encouraged the group to make the new film a priority by writing generous checks to get the ball rolling. Recently, the Terry Thomas Foundation awarded a grant to fund the production of the film and for the footage for future augmented reality tours at the fort. The film will highlight why Fort Frederica was deemed important enough to be designated as a national monument. The new film is designed to engage visitors in the history of the fort and the cultures off those who lived at Frederica during the Colonial Period and, beyond into the Plantation Era.
For more information about the Friends of Fort Frederica, visit the website fortfredericafriends.org or contact call at 912-638-4660.
Pictured are Steve Theus, Bill Jones, Lucy Thomas, Dewey Benefield, Susan Goodhue and Michael Seibert.