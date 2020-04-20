Submitted by Teddie Martin
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, and its guests celebrated Easter Sunday with a drive-in service.
The Rev. Don Dilly led the service from at an outdoor altar, while inside the sanctuary, musicians Bob Callaway, Debbie and Jim McIlrath and Nancy Shuman provided traditional Easter music. Participants listened to a short-range FM station without ever leaving their cars. Social distancing was maintained by keeping a parking space in between vehicles.
Plans are to continue this outdoor service for the foreseeable future. Dily is pictured during the service.