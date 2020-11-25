Submitted by Meredith Magnus
Following a mission of the Daughters of the American Revolution to keep patriotism alive, the Fort Frederica Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) gifted the St. Simons Island library with a copy of the book, “When a Blue Star Turns to Gold,” by Janet Cross Payne. This contribution to the Marshes of Glynn Library System will allow access to all readers in the Georgia Library System to learn from and enjoy. Pictured are library manager Hesper Montford, left, and Fort Frederica NSDAR member Nancy Neylans.