Submitted by Meredith Magnus
Members of the Fort Frederica Chapter National Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored Veterans residing at Magnolia Manor Senior Center on St. Simons Island.
Stephanie Austin, chairman of the veterans’ committee arranged a cookie bake at the home of Elaine Connell. Each member brought two dozen favorite homemade cookies of all types. The members carefully boxed a variety of about a dozen treats into cookies boxes and tied them with a red, white and blue ribbon. A thank you card was attached to each box.
Pictured are Magnolia Manor marketing director Jennifer Klonski, from left, and local DAR members Stephanie Austin, Elaine Connell, Shari Dobbs, Nancy Neylands and Ashley Parish.