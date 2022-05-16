Submitted by Kathleen Otto
The Fort Frederica Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, along with the Marshes of Glynn Sons of the American Revolution, participated in the commemoration of Patriot’s Day, a significant date in the founding of the nation.
They presented a memorial wreath and celebrated by joining the SAR Color Guard, Revolutionary reenactors, JROTC and the Boy and Girl Scouts in the Parade of Patriots. The chapter welcomed the Georgia state regent, OB McCorkle, to join the festivities.
Pictured are Nancy Neylans, National Defense Chair and Chapter Regent, left, Kathleen Otto.