Submitted by Meredith Magnus

The Fort Frederica Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution committee chair Shari Dobbs recently presented the 2021 Community Service Award to Saved by Grace Glynn’s founders Maria Gamble and Donna Howard. The chapter award is given annually to an individual or organization that made an outstanding contribution to the community through volunteering and service.

Saved by Grace is a ministry outreach to the area’s homeless. They support those looking to transition out of homelessness with a 14 bed men’s shelter and a street ministry to those in need. Pictured are Maria Gamble, from left, Shari Dobbs and Donna Howard.

