Submitted by Kelley Spaeder
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School Class of 2019 returned to school as graduating high school seniors.
Pictured on the first row are Ella Gaddis (attending Georgia Southern), from left; Caitlin Tigani (Kennesaw State); Hayley Turpin (Georgia Southern); Ella Lane (Mercer); and Anna Beck (College of Coastal Georgia).
On the back row are Riley Mansfield (Tulane), from left; Ryan Walsh (Notre Dame); Ivan Barr (UGA); and Sam Norris (Mercer).
Not pictured are Anna Beasley, Claire Domingues, Riley Lawrey, Gianna Lombardi, Henry Thompson and Madeline Westberry.