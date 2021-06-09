Submitted by Kelley Spaeder
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School recently honored its class of 2017 and high school graduates of 2021. The school’s curriculum takes students through eighth grade before they join their peers at the area high schools.
Pictured are former St. Francis students and new graduates Aiden Sturm who will attend Kennesaw State, on the back row from left; Kyle Strasser, who will attend the Art Institute of Atlanta; Dylan McHugh attending the University of Florida; Mark Kirk joining the U.S. Air Force; Will Bristol attending Mercer University; and Philip Bulatao attending Georgia College and State University.
On the front row are Katie Ann Walsh attending William and Mary, from left; Shyama Patel attending the University of Georgia; Zack Boyd attending North Georgia; Joseph Lombardi attending Georgia College and State; Sally Brock attending the University of Virginia and Kelsey Cabiness attending Auburn.
Not pictured are Katie De Lage, Elaine Busby, Christian Ortiz and Alexa Dominguez.